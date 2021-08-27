Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 624 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Carrier Global by 2.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 115,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,863,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 144.3% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 66,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 39,136 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 5.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 181.1% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 27,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 17,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $11,872,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

In other news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

CARR opened at $57.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.79. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $58.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. Research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.