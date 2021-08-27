CX Institutional Has $145,000 Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 19.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $415,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,527,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

LHX stock opened at $234.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.06. The company has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $235.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.17%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.77.

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $555,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $26,166,726.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,459,144.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 326,481 shares of company stock valued at $72,558,324. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

