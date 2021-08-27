Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Issues Earnings Results

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.32 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 10.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $77.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.56. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $46.37 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.87.

MBUU has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.86.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands. It operates through the following segments: Malibu U.S., Malibu Australia, Cobalt, and Pursuit.

