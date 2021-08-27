Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.370-$0.420 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.71 billion-$1.78 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.680-$1.760 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $19.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.68.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HBI shares. Barclays increased their target price on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hanesbrands from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hanesbrands stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,347,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 511,847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.67% of Hanesbrands worth $43,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

