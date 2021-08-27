Insider Selling: Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) Insider Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) insider Steven Wolberg sold 1,500 shares of Net Element stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $15,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Steven Wolberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 25th, Steven Wolberg sold 4,000 shares of Net Element stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $44,120.00.
- On Monday, August 23rd, Steven Wolberg sold 43,581 shares of Net Element stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $468,495.75.
Shares of NASDAQ NETE opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.34 million, a PE ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.49. Net Element, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NETE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Net Element by 132.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 99,152 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Net Element in the second quarter valued at about $284,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Net Element by 11.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Net Element in the second quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Net Element in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. 9.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Net Element Company Profile
Net Element, Inc, a financial technology company, provides payment acceptance and value-added solutions across various channels in North America, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions and International Transaction Solutions.
