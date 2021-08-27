Insider Selling: Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) Insider Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ:NETE) insider Steven Wolberg sold 1,500 shares of Net Element stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $15,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Steven Wolberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, Steven Wolberg sold 4,000 shares of Net Element stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $44,120.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, Steven Wolberg sold 43,581 shares of Net Element stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $468,495.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NETE opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.34 million, a PE ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.49. Net Element, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Net Element had a negative return on equity of 48.77% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Net Element, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NETE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Net Element by 132.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 99,152 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Net Element in the second quarter valued at about $284,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Net Element by 11.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Net Element in the second quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Net Element in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. 9.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Net Element Company Profile

Net Element, Inc, a financial technology company, provides payment acceptance and value-added solutions across various channels in North America, Russia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions and International Transaction Solutions.

