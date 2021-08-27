$215.05 Million in Sales Expected for Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) to post $215.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $215.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $215.10 million. Varex Imaging posted sales of $170.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full year sales of $806.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $806.80 million to $806.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $844.80 million, with estimates ranging from $834.10 million to $855.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.13. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $211.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.15 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 6.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 26.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 9.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. 99.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VREX stock opened at $27.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Varex Imaging has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $29.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -61.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

