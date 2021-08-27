$292.13 Million in Sales Expected for Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) will report sales of $292.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $289.60 million and the highest is $297.10 million. Armstrong World Industries reported sales of $246.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full-year sales of $1.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 16.45%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AWI shares. Truist upped their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.56.

AWI stock opened at $104.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.14. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $113.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.14%.

In related news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,895 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.0% in the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 479,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,190,000 after purchasing an additional 18,657 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 21.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 44.7% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 68,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 21,146 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.5% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 10.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

