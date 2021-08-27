Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Sells $183,175.00 in Stock

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total value of $183,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dean Stoecker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Dean Stoecker sold 5,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $355,150.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Dean Stoecker sold 10,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total value of $799,600.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $577,725.00.

Shares of Alteryx stock opened at $72.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.76. Alteryx, Inc. has a one year low of $66.66 and a one year high of $154.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.91 and a beta of 0.72.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $120.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.71 million. On average, analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Alteryx from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen reduced their price target on Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Alteryx by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,814,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 69.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 6.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 7.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter worth approximately $31,892,000. 64.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

