Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Insider Sells $250,000.00 in Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) insider Adam Wiener sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 309,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,494,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Adam Wiener also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Redfin alerts:

On Tuesday, August 17th, Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $73,125.00.

On Thursday, July 15th, Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $353,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $392,080.00.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $49.74 on Friday. Redfin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.96 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.31.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $471.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.91 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth about $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin during the first quarter worth about $697,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,618,000 after purchasing an additional 15,156 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 29.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Redfin by 2.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

RDFN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Redfin in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Redfin from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Redfin from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Redfin in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens upgraded Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Redfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.