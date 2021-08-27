NEST Protocol Price Reaches $0.0228 on Exchanges (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 27th. NEST Protocol has a market cap of $45.72 million and approximately $27.27 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NEST Protocol has traded 26.9% higher against the dollar. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0228 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00052868 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00052870 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $360.63 or 0.00760985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00099393 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

Buying and Selling NEST Protocol

