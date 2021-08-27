Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) PT Lowered to $96.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DLTR. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.80.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $93.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.94. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $84.41 and a 12 month high of $120.37. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford acquired 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.02 per share, with a total value of $505,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,018.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

