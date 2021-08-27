Badger DAO Price Down 18% This Week (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One Badger DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.20 or 0.00044732 BTC on major exchanges. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $213.95 million and $16.21 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 18% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Badger DAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00052868 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00052870 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $360.63 or 0.00760985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00099393 BTC.

Badger DAO Coin Profile

Badger DAO (CRYPTO:BADGER) is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,092,478 coins. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . Badger DAO’s official website is app.badger.finance . The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BADGERUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Badger DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Badger DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.