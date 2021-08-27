First National Bank Alaska to Issue Dividend of $12.80 (OTCMKTS:FBAK)

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) announced a dividend on Friday, August 27th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 12.80 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

First National Bank Alaska stock opened at $236.50 on Friday. First National Bank Alaska has a 1-year low of $182.04 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.01.

Get First National Bank Alaska alerts:

About First National Bank Alaska

First National Bank Alaska engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It also offers services relating to trust banking, escrow and contract collection, bankcard, and safe deposit box facilities. The company was founded by Winfield Ervin Sr. in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, AK.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for First National Bank Alaska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Bank Alaska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.