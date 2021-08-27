First National Bank Alaska to Issue Dividend of $12.80 (OTCMKTS:FBAK)

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) announced a dividend on Friday, August 27th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 12.80 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.
First National Bank Alaska stock opened at $236.50 on Friday. First National Bank Alaska has a 1-year low of $182.04 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.00 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.01.
About First National Bank Alaska
