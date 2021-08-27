Australian Ethical Investment Ltd. (ASX:AEF) Increases Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

Australian Ethical Investment Ltd. (ASX:AEF) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Australian Ethical Investment’s previous final dividend of $0.04.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26.
Australian Ethical Investment Company Profile
Further Reading: What is insider trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Australian Ethical Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian Ethical Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.