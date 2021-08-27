Peet Limited (ASX:PPC) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Peet Limited (ASX:PPC) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Sunday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This is a boost from Peet’s previous final dividend of $0.01.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.29, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.48.
About Peet
