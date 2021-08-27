Boom Logistics Limited (ASX:BOL) Announces Final Dividend of $0.01

Boom Logistics Limited (ASX:BOL) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.91, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Boom Logistics Company Profile
Read More: Elliott Wave Theory
Receive News & Ratings for Boom Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boom Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.