SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Purchased by Harbor Advisory Corp MA

Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 206.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,432 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $4,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 640.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN opened at $45.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.93. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $46.34.

