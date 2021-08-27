Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $7 Million Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,705 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $7,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 22.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,278,801 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $110,915,000 after purchasing an additional 235,984 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 26.8% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 33,090 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 11.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 125,846 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,915,000 after purchasing an additional 12,608 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,076 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $87.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.09. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.10, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.62. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($2.22). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.13.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

