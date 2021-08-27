Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $6.18 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in American Tower were worth $6,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 64,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,492,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 25,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after purchasing an additional 7,468 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $610,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 36,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.00.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,346 shares of company stock worth $2,330,105 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $283.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $279.17. The company has a market capitalization of $128.89 billion, a PE ratio of 57.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $291.82.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.