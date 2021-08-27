United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by CX Institutional

CX Institutional raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,546,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,112,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426,922 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,094,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,735,983,000 after acquiring an additional 714,173 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 396.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 691,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,568,000 after acquiring an additional 552,343 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,101,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,037,248,000 after acquiring an additional 533,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.75.

NYSE UPS opened at $192.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $201.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.63 and a 52-week high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

