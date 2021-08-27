Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Short Interest Up 215.8% in August

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, an increase of 215.8% from the July 29th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised Pan Pacific International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

Get Pan Pacific International alerts:

DQJCY opened at $19.55 on Friday. Pan Pacific International has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.93.

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corp. engages in the retail of home electrical appliances, miscellaneous household goods, food, watches, and fashion-related merchandises. It operates through the following segments: Retail Business, Tenant Leasing and Other Business. The Retail Business segment sells electrical appliances, daily commodities, foods, watches, fashion merchandise, sporting goods, leisure equipment, DIY products, and others.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan Pacific International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Pacific International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.