Canaccord Genuity Boosts Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $284.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $223.00 to $284.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.92.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $219.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of -267.13 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.32. Bill.com has a fifty-two week low of $82.19 and a fifty-two week high of $222.79.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 1,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.89, for a total value of $277,915.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,302,984.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.89, for a total transaction of $115,308.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,057 shares in the company, valued at $4,268,182.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,738 shares of company stock worth $33,660,038. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 5.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,036,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,928,000 after acquiring an additional 378,774 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 47.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,344,000 after buying an additional 1,622,210 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bill.com by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,616,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,657,000 after buying an additional 452,052 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bill.com by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,905,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,243,000 after acquiring an additional 392,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,820,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,414,000 after acquiring an additional 52,006 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

