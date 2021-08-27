Short Interest in Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) Rises By 200.0%

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GJNSY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA in a report on Thursday, July 15th. HSBC raised shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA stock opened at $23.88 on Friday. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $26.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.66.

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, Pension, and Retail Bank. The General Insurance Private segment offers insurances related to motor, property, accident and health, and leisure.

