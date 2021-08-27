Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,273 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $11,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 83.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 271.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DELL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. OTR Global raised Dell Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.81.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $101.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.88 and a 52-week high of $104.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.99.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.20. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 3,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at $627,364,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $32,535,094.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,135,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock worth $349,610,879 over the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

