Standard Lithium (CVE:SLL) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $6.31

Standard Lithium Ltd. (CVE:SLL)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.31 and traded as low as C$6.21. Standard Lithium shares last traded at C$6.95, with a volume of 1,408,977 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SLL. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Standard Lithium from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Standard Lithium from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$975.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 20.48 and a quick ratio of 20.26.

Standard Lithium (CVE:SLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.05). As a group, analysts expect that Standard Lithium Ltd. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Standard Lithium (CVE:SLL)

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project where it operates approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp.

