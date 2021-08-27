Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases New Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $729,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 72,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,826,000 after purchasing an additional 11,114 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 41,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $158.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.55. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $151.00 and a one year high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.64.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

