Barclays Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $222.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $251.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.15. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $114.38 and a 52-week high of $255.28. The firm has a market cap of $80.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,548. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,866,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

