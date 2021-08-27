Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.680-$0.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, TheStreet cut Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock opened at $11.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.13. The stock has a market cap of $259.21 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.22. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $18.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.46%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 44.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 13,294 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 6.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the second quarter valued at $285,000. 36.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. It products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

