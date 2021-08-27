Gateway Advisory LLC Purchases 978 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 1.0% of Gateway Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $700,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $372.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $361.97. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $260.11 and a fifty-two week high of $375.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

