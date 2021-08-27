Gateway Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Gateway Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 19,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 14.4% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $107.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.69. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12 month low of $75.89 and a 12 month high of $108.61.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

