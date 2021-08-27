Lambda (LAMB) Price Down 10.7% Over Last 7 Days

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. Lambda has a total market cap of $28.78 million and $6.87 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lambda coin can now be bought for about $0.0199 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Lambda has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lambda alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00052955 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003017 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014219 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.23 or 0.00053095 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.85 or 0.00759257 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.35 or 0.00099633 BTC.

Lambda Coin Profile

Lambda is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,443,351,992 coins. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Buying and Selling Lambda

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LAMBUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.