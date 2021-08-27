Klever (KLV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $157.80 Million

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. During the last seven days, Klever has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. Klever has a market cap of $157.80 million and approximately $1.54 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klever coin can now be bought for $0.0464 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00053309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.24 or 0.00124650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.06 or 0.00153730 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,602.05 or 1.00157799 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $484.76 or 0.01019968 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,151.24 or 0.06630415 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

