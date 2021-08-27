TheStreet Downgrades Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) to C+

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NASDAQ RNDB opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.98. The company has a market cap of $106.06 million, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.86. Randolph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $24.70.
Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $12.02 million for the quarter. Randolph Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 27.35%.
Randolph Bancorp Company Profile
Randolph Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Envision Bank. It operates through Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage segments. The Envision Bank segment consists interest earned on loans and investment securities and customer service fees on deposit accounts.
