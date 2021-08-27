TheStreet Downgrades Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) to C+

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ RNDB opened at $20.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.98. The company has a market cap of $106.06 million, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.86. Randolph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $24.70.

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $12.02 million for the quarter. Randolph Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.99% and a net margin of 27.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Randolph Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Randolph Bancorp by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Randolph Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Randolph Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Randolph Bancorp by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. 37.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Envision Bank. It operates through Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage segments. The Envision Bank segment consists interest earned on loans and investment securities and customer service fees on deposit accounts.

