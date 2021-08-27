Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Decreases Position in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY trimmed its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 582,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,517 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.15% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $8,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 6.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,555,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,849,000 after purchasing an additional 941,499 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 9,341.9% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,839,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745,892 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,487,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,520,000 after purchasing an additional 247,115 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 3.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,351,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,027,000 after purchasing an additional 46,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 6.9% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 648,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 41,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHLX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

Shell Midstream Partners stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.55. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.82.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.45 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 96.96% and a net margin of 111.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.15%. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

In other Shell Midstream Partners news, insider Steven Ledbetter bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $49,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

