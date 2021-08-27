Joe Ochoa Sells 30,900 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) insider Joe Ochoa sold 30,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $1,306,452.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

The AZEK stock opened at $42.24 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.88 and a 52-week high of $51.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -527.93 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $327.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.51 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 33.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,989 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 233.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,945,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,083 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the first quarter valued at about $82,165,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 15.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,101,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,502 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 59.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,301,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,729 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AZEK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The AZEK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

