Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Director Sells $2,861,456.15 in Stock

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 107,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $2,861,456.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ORI opened at $26.19 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $13.93 and a 52 week high of $26.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 13.08%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Old Republic International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $529,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,333,000 after buying an additional 265,807 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 230,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,746,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 554,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,813,000 after buying an additional 276,245 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

