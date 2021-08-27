State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) SVP Sells $1,831,294.92 in Stock

State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) SVP Steven Eugene English sold 36,582 shares of State Auto Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $1,831,294.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of STFC stock opened at $50.16 on Friday. State Auto Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $51.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.64.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.46). State Auto Financial had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 3.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that State Auto Financial Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -210.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STFC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in State Auto Financial by 108.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in State Auto Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in State Auto Financial by 20.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in State Auto Financial by 182.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in State Auto Financial by 96.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on State Auto Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

