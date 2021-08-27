B. Riley Lowers The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $28.00

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) had its price target cut by investment analysts at B. Riley from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Gap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised The Gap from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. KGI Securities began coverage on The Gap in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Gap from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The Gap from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Gap presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.32.

Get The Gap alerts:

GPS opened at $26.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The Gap has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $37.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.08.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. The Gap had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Gap will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 19,270 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $565,574.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 168,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,685. Insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gap by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Gap by 444.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Gap by 2,155.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gap by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gap by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.66% of the company’s stock.

The Gap Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.