Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) Senior Officer Simon David Harrison Sells 71,840 Shares

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) Senior Officer Simon David Harrison sold 71,840 shares of Open Text stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.84, for a total value of C$5,088,845.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,773 shares in the company, valued at C$1,258,965.03.

Shares of Open Text stock opened at C$68.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$18.60 billion and a PE ratio of 47.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$64.75. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of C$47.95 and a 1-year high of C$68.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.44.

Get Open Text alerts:

OTEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Open Text to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Open Text from C$50.75 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Open Text to C$72.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Open Text to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Open Text to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Open Text has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$71.67.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.