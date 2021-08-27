FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.160-$-0.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $118 million-$122 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $257.31 million.

NASDAQ:FEYE opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. FireEye has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.15 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.66.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative net margin of 22.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that FireEye will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FEYE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of FireEye from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho reissued a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FireEye from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of FireEye from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.11.

In related news, COO John P. Watters purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $468,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,755,150. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William T. Robbins purchased 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $439,920.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 482,716 shares in the company, valued at $8,167,554.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 108,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,934,840 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

