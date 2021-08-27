ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Receives $22.05 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.05.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 30,000 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $808,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 77,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,791.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,834,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,353,000 after acquiring an additional 292,711 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ChampionX by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,552,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,512,000 after acquiring an additional 403,614 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in ChampionX by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,140,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,928,000 after acquiring an additional 121,032 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in ChampionX by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,712,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117,726 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in ChampionX by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,236,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,958,000 after acquiring an additional 254,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. ChampionX has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 378.56 and a beta of 3.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. ChampionX had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $749.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.65 million. Analysts forecast that ChampionX will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

