Analysts Set OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) PT at C$4.09

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.09.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC raised their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded OrganiGram to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

TSE:OGI opened at C$3.26 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$974.00 million and a PE ratio of -5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 13.70 and a quick ratio of 10.99. OrganiGram has a 1 year low of C$1.35 and a 1 year high of C$8.00.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$20.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$17.41 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OrganiGram will post -0.1106897 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

