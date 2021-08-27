Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Plans $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%.

Dollar General has raised its dividend payment by 79.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

Shares of DG opened at $225.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.14. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $173.50 and a 1 year high of $239.35. The company has a market capitalization of $53.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.22.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Dollar General from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.32.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dollar General stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,939 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.93% of Dollar General worth $475,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

