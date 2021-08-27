TowneBank Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:TOWN)

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th.

TowneBank has raised its dividend payment by 30.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get TowneBank alerts:

TowneBank stock opened at $30.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.14. TowneBank has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $33.25.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. TowneBank had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 11.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that TowneBank will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 21st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TowneBank stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,388 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,576 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of TowneBank worth $3,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 47.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TowneBank

TowneBank engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small and medium size businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers loan and deposit services to retail and commercial customers. The Realty segment focuses on the provision of residential real estate services and originations of a variety of mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.