Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Increases Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 1.8% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $43,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 131.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $43,000. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GILD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.74.

GILD stock opened at $71.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

