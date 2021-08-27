Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Decreases Holdings in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its position in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 749,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 33,673 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $23,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 17.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

DCP stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.11. DCP Midstream, LP has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $32.30.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.41%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DCP. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays upped their target price on DCP Midstream from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James raised DCP Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, upped their target price on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. DCP Midstream has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

DCP Midstream Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP).

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.