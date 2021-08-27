Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Trims Stock Position in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. cut its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSQ. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 420.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 124,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 100,625 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 75,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 44,130 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 3,860.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 663,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after buying an additional 646,887 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 80.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 98,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,112,000.

Shares of PSQ stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.13. ProShares Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $11.67 and a 12-month high of $17.72.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

