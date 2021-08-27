Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE Purchases 31,339 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,297,109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,339 shares during the quarter. GlaxoSmithKline accounts for approximately 7.4% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $51,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ballast Inc. grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 601,469 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,949,000 after buying an additional 126,442 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 27,729 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 56,709 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 15,814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSK opened at $40.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $42.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.523 dividend. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.13%.

GSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

