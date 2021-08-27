Verity Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Verity Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,635 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,333,000. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.0% in the second quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 378,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,534,000 after purchasing an additional 111,753 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 317,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after purchasing an additional 56,474 shares during the period. Finally, Resolute Partners Group increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 87,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,554,000 after buying an additional 17,555 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $50.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.22. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

