8,763 Shares in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Bought by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVOL. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 621.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 240.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 286.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the first quarter valued at $79,000.

NYSEARCA:IVOL opened at $27.86 on Friday. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 52 week low of $27.03 and a 52 week high of $28.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.88.

